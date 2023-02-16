After weeks of holiday celebrating, many of us made a resolution to eat better in the new year. It’s not always easy, and for people with obesity, lifestyle changes might not be enough.

Now, a recently approved diabetes medication is showing promise – in another way – by helping people without diabetes take off a significant amount of weight.

It’s been called a national epidemic – 42% of American adults are obese. By 2030, experts predict the numbers will swell to 50%.

“We have to treat obesity as we would treat any other chronic treatable disease,” said Dr. Ania Jastreboff, MD, Ph.D., endocrinologist at Yale School of Medicine.

Dr. Jastreboff and colleagues are studying the impact of the diabetes medication tirzepatide, sold under the brand name Mounjaro.

In a trial called Surmount-1, researchers studied a once-weekly injectable in 2,500 adults without diabetes and found significant weight loss at 72 weeks.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The individuals who received the highest dose of the medication – 15 milligrams of tirzepatide – 40% of them lost greater than or equal to 25% of their total body weight,” Dr. Jastreboff added.

Think of it this way: that means a person who weighed 200 pounds slimmed down to 150 pounds.

“These types of results we have not seen with any other phase three trial in individuals with obesity with any other agent. So, definitely very significant,” said Dr. Jastreboff.