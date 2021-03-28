Your Health- New drug for recovery from strokes

When it comes to a stroke, time is critical. The sooner patients get treatment, the more likely they’ll have a better recovery.

The gold standard for stroke treatment is TPA, but it can only be given up to three hours after symptoms begin.

Now doctors are looking at a new drug that puts the brain into hibernation to keep brain cells alive.

This can mean the difference between paralysis or walking out of the hospital.

It’s Your Health tonight.

Twenty nine year old Victoria Bernard has a lot to be grateful for.

“I’m just one of those lucky few,” said Victoria Bernard, Suffered a Stroke Two Years Ago.

It may not seem like it, but two years ago Victoria suffered a stroke.

“I had full left-side paralysis and numbness. I could not speak,” said Bernard.

Victoria was rushed to the hospital, but she wasn’t given the standard stroke treatment. Instead, Victoria was placed in a trial for a new neuroprotective drug called Nerinetide.

“So most of our patients unfortunately are not eligible,” said Eric Sauvageau, MD, Neurosurgeon from Baptist Health of North East Florida.

In fact, only about 30% of patients presenting with a stroke arrive at a hospital within three hours to receive TPA to the patients who arrive in time.

Only 40 to 50% are medically eligible, but this neuroprotective drug has a certain ability.

“Keep those cells that are not getting oxygen that are not getting blood in the brain to be in hibernation to be able to kind of stay and not die in the process,” said Dr. Sauvageau.

To prevent further damage until stroke treatment can be issued. Victoria doesn’t know for sure whether she got the drug or placebo, but she believes she got the drug.

“I was fine in days not weeks,” said Bernard.

Victoria’s doctor considers her complete recovery amazing.

“He told me if you came into my office and you told me you had a stroke, I wouldn’t believe you,” said Bernard.