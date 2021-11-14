Your Health: New eye drops to correct presbyopia

More than 128 million Americans deal with the hassle of reading glasses.

But now, a new eye drop that is currently in the process of getting FDA approval, may allow these people to get rid of their reading glasses for good.

A restaurant menu, the news paper, even the instructions on your prescription bottle, have the words been getting smaller, or do you need reading glasses?

“Most patients tend to report between the ages of 40 and 45,” said Michael Manning, MD, FACS, Ophthalmologist.

As we age, some people may develop presbyopia or the gradual loss of the eye’s ability to focus on nearby objects.

Millions of people use over-the-counter reading glasses to treat their presbyopia, but now researchers say that an eye drop called AGN-190584 may replace the need for these reading glasses.

The eye drop treats the symptoms of the condition by targeting the eyes’ lens.

“The way they go about this is constricting or making our pupils smaller which creates a depth of field to give enhanced near vision,” said Dr. Manning.

In a trial, participants said that the eye drop worked as soon as 15 minutes after it was applied and reached its peak effectiveness in an hour. However, the eye drop is not a one time treatment and will have to be applied daily as needed.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists