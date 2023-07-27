The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports almost half a million people are infected with Lyme disease each year. However, misdiagnosis is common.

Now, a new test may help get people the right diagnosis quicker than ever before.

“It felt like someone was stabbing my brain,” said Adriana Furey.

Beekeeper Adriana Furey isn’t afraid of much, except for the bug that almost killed her.

“I never actually saw a tick bite,” Furey added.

After years of misdiagnosis and dozens of doctors, Adriana was told she had chronic Lyme disease — a difficult disease to diagnose.

Microbiologist Mollie Jewett said Lyme disease tests today are complicated. That’s why her lab is working to make it easier and quicker to diagnose.

“We want clear and quick because the longer you don’t have a diagnosis, the more likely you are to have ongoing, increasing disease challenges,” said Dr. Mollie Jewett, PhD, microbiologist and Lyme disease specialist at the University of Central Florida College of Medicine.

Jewett and her team are creating a molecular blood test that doesn’t just test for antibodies in the blood specific for Lyme disease but also uses another device that directly detects the bacteria that causes it.

The handheld device would be in doctors’ offices so there would be no waiting for lab results and no follow-up tests.

“Our ultimate target would be within 15 minutes,” Dr. Jewett added.

If Lyme disease is caught early and treated with antibiotics, patients typically recover quickly without long-term effects — something that Adriana wishes would have happened to her.

But now, she feels blessed to finally have the diagnosis she was so desperately looking for.

“It taught me so many lessons of just gratitude and how much we take for granted,” Furey said.