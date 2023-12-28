A growing crisis is gripping our nation – millions of Americans are living in severe pain and turning to prescription painkillers for help.

The CDC reports that 20% of U.S. adults experience chronic pain. Of those with chronic pain, up to 30% misuse opioids – that means millions are living in a vicious cycle of pain and addiction.

As Lou Baxter reports, an implant may help relieve their pain without drugs.

“My addiction started with alcohol when I was 23,” said Malia Baird.

Malia Baird’s addiction continued for two decades.

“I was actually on my way to an alcohol class that was mandated, and I decided that I would stop at the liquor store and get ready for that meeting,” Baird said.

She never made it. Baird blacked out behind the wheel.

“By the time I woke up, I had had four or five major surgeries,” she added.

Basically, everything below her waist was broken. The pain was overwhelming, and she was addicted to narcotics.

Neurosurgeon Giancarlo Barolat at the Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, introduced a neurostimulator to relieve Baird’s pain. He placed electrodes between her spinal cord and vertebrae.

A battery pack was placed under the skin, near her buttocks. This device stops the majority of the pain signals.

“We’re able to either interrupt or change that signal so that when it reaches the brain, it is not perceived as pain,” said Dr. Barolat.

The electrodes are controlled by a remote control that patients manage. A study published in the Journal of Pain found that neurostimulation was effective in reducing opioid use by nearly 60%.

Baird uses her stimulator every day and is now completely drug and alcohol-free.