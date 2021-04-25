Your Health- New research to lower risk of Parkinson’s

Nearly one million people are living with Parkinson’s disease in the U.S. and about 60,000 more are diagnosed with this disease each year.

You can however lower your risk of getting this neuro-degenerative disorder.

Parkinson’s is a disease that affects movement causing tremors, stiffness, slowness, and more.

“The pattern of their movement is notable, but also it affects many of the other functions of the brain such as sleep, mood, and sometimes cognition,” said Hooman Azmi, MD, Hackensack University Medical Center.

But are there ways to stop the disease before it starts? In a recent study, scientists followed more than 41,000 people for 18 years. During this time, 465 people developed Parkinson’s.

They found that patients with the highest intake of vitamins C and E had a 38% reduced risk of Parkinson’s.

Exercise might be another way to reduce the risk of Parkinson’s.

According to the Harvard Health Letter, exercising in your 30’s and 40’s decades before Parkinson’s typically occurs may reduce your risk of developing the disease by about 30%.

Other evidence has shown that people who consume caffeine are less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease.

Drinking coffee also reduces the risk by up to 30% and green tea and beer may also have a protective effect.