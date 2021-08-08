Your Health- New technology brings fast relief to kidney stone patients

About one in ten people in the US will develop a kidney stone at some point in their life and the summer months are when they are more likely to occur because of dehydration.

Some people compare the pain to childbirth or being stabbed.

Here are some details on new technology that is bringing fast relief to these patients.

Sixty-six-year-old Jack Osmanski is enjoying retirement.

“I hunt and fish with my son. I’ve been reading a lot more,” said Jack Osmanski, Kidney Stone Patient.

Until one night when he woke up with a sudden sharp pain.

“I’ve been through a few car crashes. I fell through the ceiling seven years ago and I never had a thing that was quite as painful as that in my life,” said Osmanski.

Jack had developed a five millimeter kidney stone, the size of a pencil top eraser.

“It felt like someone was actually stabbing me in the back,” said Osmanski.

He was given pain meds at the hospital and took a let it pass on its own approach, but the stone was not moving.

“If they don’t pass on their own, you can’t leave a kidney stone blocking the kidney for longer than four to six weeks without having long-term kidney damage,” said Ross Simon, MD, MS, Urologist at Tampa General Hospital.

So Dr. Ross Simon suggested a new laser technology called Moses. With its ability to fire two pulses of a laser, it can treat bigger kidney stones more efficiently.

“The Moses technology also allows you to have a more flexible fiber which can get around corners in the kidney and access different stones that we weren’t able to do so easily before,” said Dr. Simon.

“Within two or three days I started to feel a lot better,” said Osmanski.

And he can continue to enjoy his retirement pain free.

