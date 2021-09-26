Your Health: New treatment for prostate cancer

192,000 men will be diagnosed with cancer this year alone. An estimated 33,000 will die from the disease.

Doctors have traditionally treated prostate cancer with surgery or radiation, but now oncologists can offer a new technology to some.

Jeff Cardinal made a point to stay in shape as he hit middle age, but three years ago the results of his yearly physical were alarming.

“Bloodwork showed that my PSA numbers were a little high,” said Jeff Cardinal, Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer.

A biopsy confirmed that Jeff had prostate cancer. At first doctors monitored the cancer which was slow growing while Jeff considered his options.

“At the time they had an option to cut into my abdomen and remove my entire prostate. Then they also had what they think they called radiation pellets that they would embed in your prostate,” said Cardinal.

In the meantime, Jeff learned about a newer technology called High Intensity Focused Ultrasound or HIFU.

The ultrasound waves cause the cancerous tissue to die. They are delivered by a probe during a procedure that takes about 90 minutes.

The FDA approved HIFU for prostate cancer six years ago, but doctors said that recent research has helped them identify the best candidates.

These candidates are patients with a moderate risk of having the cancer spread and who have one or two lesions on the same side.

“If we can see them on the MRI that’s even better because then we kind of know where we need to treat and we can make that treatment more focal,” said Christopher Weight, MD, Urologic Oncologist at Glickman Urological & Kidney Institute at Cleveland Clinic.

Jeff had HIFU earlier this year and there were very few side effects.

“I don’t wake up in the middle of the night having to go to the bathroom five times. I don’t have to wear a urine bag. I don’t wear a diaper and my hardware works fine,” said Cardinal.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists