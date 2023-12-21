Millions of people living with depression are prescribed anti-depressants, but what if those don’t work?

The gold standard is electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), but researchers looking for alternatives just tested IV ketamine with great results.

Treatment-resistant depression affects 15% of Americans.

“What depression has left for them is a feeling of being stuck.” Dr. Sanjay Mathew, MD, Baylor College of Medicine.

Traditional anti-depressant meds just don’t work, even after several rounds.

“Treatment-resistant depression signifies when a patient has not responded optimally to at least two conventional treatments,” Dr. Mathew said.

At that point, patients may undergo electroconvulsive therapy.

“The brain’s seizure and the brain’s response to having that seizure is what is therapeutic. One of the challenges with ECT is that it’s often associated with memory loss,” he added.

But this study at Baylor College of Medicine tested a viable alternative to ECT — intravenous ketamine — a common anesthetic drug. Some of the 400 participants with major depressive disorder received several infusions over three weeks.

“The overall results suggested ketamine had a slightly elevated rate of response compared to ECT. It means that patients improved in their depression scores of about 50%,” Dr. Mathew went on to say.

Motivating them to live life again.

“We had one patient who reported that they want to finally sort through all their laundry and sort through the mail that had been stacking up in their apartment,” he said.