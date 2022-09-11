The average American adult takes approximately 4,000 to 6,000 steps a day.

In fact, most Americans travel 75,000 miles on their feet by the time they reach 50. So, it’s not surprising that 75 percent of people will suffer from foot pain at least once in their lives.

One in three people will experience the pain of a bunion. That’s a boney bump that forms on the joint at the base of your big toe

This is a bunion, and this, and this. But what causes them?

“They can be worsened by high heels. The strongest factor for developing a bunion is usually genetics,” said David Garras, MD, orthopedic surgeon at Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants.

Can you correct them by using any of these?

“They can alleviate some of the pain or what have you. They cannot correct the bunion,” Doctor Garras added.

Kathleene Faragai-Moke has had them since she was a teen. When she became a high school math teacher, the pain became unbearable.

“It was a shooting pain, even like, if I was just standing still. I didn’t even have to be walking.” Kathleen Faragoi-Moke, suffers from bunions.

The traditional way most doctors correct a bunion is through open surgery, which can be painful with a long recovery time, but now, some orthopedic surgeons are using a minimally invasive bunionectomy.

“What she ended up having is a bunionectomy done through about four or five small little poke hole incisions,” said Dr. Garras.

Through those holes, Dr. Garras was able to cut the bone using a small burr. Surgery time is the same for both, but with the minimally invasive procedure, incisions are smaller.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

There’s less soft tissue damage, less bleeding, less scarring, less swelling and less pain.

“I would say by the second week, I was walking on my heel,” Faragoi-Moke recalled.

This is Kathleen’s before and after photo. It worked so well, that a few months later, she had the other foot done.

“Changed my life,” Faragoi-Moke said. “I never have pain in my feet. I wear sandals again. I don’t have to wear wide shoes anymore. It was great.”