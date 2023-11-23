Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common respiratory illness among young kids with 80% of babies catching it within their first year of life.

For some, it can be serious and require hospitalization, but now, doctors are hoping new vaccines will help.

Eighteen-month-old Hannah and her twin brother Nolan are full of smiles and energy, but October 2022 was a different story.

“That was the worst week of my life,” said Kym Lyell, Hannah’s Mother.

Kym Lyell’s babies both caught RSV at just 7 months old. Hannah ended up in the hospital.

“There were certain points in times where I was like, ‘Are we going to lose her?'” said Lyell.

Lyell feared her daughter would end up on a ventilator. Instead, doctors used a special tool they call the “turtle shell.”

“Instead of pushing air into your lungs, it actually draws the chest upwards with negative pressure. It creates a vacuum around the chest and it pulls the chest and then that brings air into the lungs,” said Dr. Christopher Belcher, MD, pediatric infectious disease medical director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.

Hannah was in the hospital for a week before finally turning a corner. Dr. Belcher said RSV overwhelmed children’s hospitals in 2022. It hit earlier and worse than expected.

In 2023, newly created vaccines could help, including one for babies entering their first RSV season.

“And this is not an active vaccine. These are premade antibodies. Just like mom transferring antibodies into the baby, this is an injection of antibodies that will hang around the baby for at least the five months that the season is expected to last,” Dr. Belcher added.

Lyell’s message to others: take RSV seriously.

“You hear of this, of different sicknesses, and you never think it’s going to actually affect you,” Lyell said.