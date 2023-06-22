From heart attacks and strokes, to COVID and car accidents – more than five million people will be admitted into intensive care units across the country this year.

According to the CDC, that’s about one in every 35 adults. For most, it can be one of the most traumatizing events in their life.

Now, researchers are working to help people overcome their fears of the ICU.

What started out as an outpatient procedure for a cyst removal for Cheryl Thompson turned into a near death experience.

“I had two collapsed lungs, double pneumonia, an infection running through my body. My heart had stopped,” said Cheryl Thompson, who spent multiple days in the ICU.

Cheryl survived but the trauma she experienced during her 10 days in the ICU was life alternating.

“I do remember being so scared once they took me off the ventilator that they would need to put that tube back in and that fear was almost instant,” she recalled.

Brian Peach is leading a study on patients who endure post intensive care syndrome, known as pics. Studies show as many as 80 percent of patients who are in intensive care suffer from PTSD. A third of them are unable to go back to work in the first year after their hospitalization.

A virtual reality headset is helping patients cope with exposure therapy. Not only does it transport patients into the ICU with the sights and sounds, but they also use smells to help them overcome their fears. Researchers can physically see the distress in their patients.

We can see that they get sweaty, we can see that they clench their jaw.” Quentin smith, MSW, LCSW, a UCF Restores clinician.

The sound of lawnmowers and weedwhackers reminded Cheryl of her hospital bed inflating.

“I couldn’t let myself fall asleep because I was so terrified that if I slept, I would wake up with a tube in my throat,” Thompson went on to say.

After 10 sessions, over a two-week period, Cheryl felt her anxiety slip away.

“It’s just been so different, and I am so much better than I was,” she said.