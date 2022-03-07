More than 75 million people in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

With vaccines, masks, hand sanitizers, and social distancing, there are a lot of precautions available for humans against COVID.

What about your four-legged furry family members however?

Here is what you need to know when it comes to pets and COVID-19 on Your Health.

“We know that this virus can jump species,” said Vanessa Hale, PHD, Assistant Professor at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine.

So can you get COVID-19 from a dog or a cat?

“The only case where we’ve seen, noted, and recorded animal-to-human transmission is in Mink,” said DR. Hale.

When it comes to dogs and cats, there have been no documented cases of animal-to-human transmission. However, there have been a few cases of humans transferring COVID to their household dog or cat.

Cats are more likely to become infected than dogs.

“Currently the Center for Disease Control suggests that the animals that we have at our home, that we share our homes with, should be treated like other human family members. So if we are sick, we should isolate away from them as much as possible,” said Dr. Hale.

Avoid kissing, petting, snuggling, and sleeping in the same bed as your pet if you become infected with COVID-19.

Limit your pet’s contact outside of the household. However, don’t put a mask on your pet, and don’t wipe or bathe them with chemical disinfectants, alcohol, hydrogen peroxide, hand sanitizers or other cleaners.

Since the pet that do contract COVID have symptoms that are very mild such as coughing, sneezing, or diarrhea, experts say it is unlikely there will be a vaccine available for dogs and cats.