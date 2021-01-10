Your Health- Post acute COVID syndrome and what you need to know

COVID-19, it’s a virus that take your breath away. COVID-19 was initially thought to be a disease that impacted the elderly.

Now people at the age of 40 and 50-years-old are suffering mild symptoms and are showing up at the doctors office with debilitating symptoms.

It’s officially called post acute COVID syndrome.

It’s Your Health tonight.

Jeff Engman likes to work hard and play hard.

“I probably was in some of the best shape of my life,” said Jeff Engman,

Then just as he started his latest project, this 58-year-old was hit hard by COVID.

“The fatigue, I was really drained and you know you could hardly get out of bed,” said Engman.

After a few weeks Jeff recovered, but then.

“COVID caused some abscesses in my lungs,” said Engman.

Ten months later, Jeff like some people diagnosed with COVID, is still dealing with COVID brain fog, extreme fatigue, migraines, mini strokes, heart issues, shortness of breath, fever, coughs, body aches, stiff joints and balance issues.

The CDC reports up to 35% of those infected endure symptoms lasting beyond three weeks.

“These are totally healthy people,” said Dixie Harris, MD, Pulmonologist.

One theory is that COVID kicks the immune system into overdrive and stays in overdrive even after the virus is gone while damaging other organs.

The big question is how long will the symptoms last?

“I don’t know how long these will last. What I am typically seeing is they’re slowly getting better. I haven’t seen anybody plateau and not improve yet,” said Dr. Harris.

As for Jeff, ten months later he says that he has both good and bad days.

“It’s not going away like I thought it would. You kind of wonder if you’re, you know, are you ever going to get better?” said Engman.