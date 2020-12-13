Your Health- Posture when working from home

As it takes it peak, 62% of Americans were working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a shift in the modern workplace.

While we may feel cozy, experts say that our new home workplace could be creating chronic back problems in the months and years to come.

It’s Your Health tonight.

You may think working from home has taken the weight off your shoulders, but think again, especially if you’ve been feeling shoulder, neck and back pain.

“If you’re just sitting on a couch with the laptop sitting on your thighs, your arms may be comfortable, but your head, neck and shoulders are all going to have this downwardly rotated posture. That’s absolutely the worst thing you can do,” said Dr. Grant Garrigues, MD, Orthopedic Trauma Surgeon at Rush University Medical Center.

Doctors say that in that position, the rotator cuff is being pinched. Over time, it can result in serious injuries.

“Suddenly doing overhead activities where the shoulder blade needs to roll back fully, but it can’t anymore because it’s lost that flexibility in the front and the strength in the back which leads to big problems,” said Dr. Garrigues.

Doctors say if you find yourself working from home for a period of time, proper positioning of your laptop is key.

“By definition. your hands are down low on the keyboard, then the screen is going to be down low too. That’s going to lead to neck flexion,” said Dr. Garrigues.

Place your monitor at arms length so that the top of your screen is at or slightly below eye level and if it can’t adjust, prop it up on a riser or books.

Keep your desk at a height where your elbows and wrists are level with the tabletop. Use a firm, upright chair that provides support.

If needed, rest your feet on a stool that allows a 90 degree angle for your knees and hips.