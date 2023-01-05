From allergy relief to protection from the flu, a quick pump delivers medication directly into the respiratory system. Now, Yale researchers are testing a COVID booster nasal spray.

“The reason we’re focusing on the nasal cavity is because that’s where the virus first lands,” said Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, PhD, Immunobiologist at the Yale School of Medicine.

Iwasaki says current mRNA boosters lose strength over time and are not as effective in the nose and respiratory tract. The Yale nasal spray contains spike proteins from the coronavirus.

“Essentially, it’s a booster that contains the right vaccine antigen inside that bottle,” Dr. Akiko Iwasaki went on to say.

For some patients who are reluctant to get the COVID booster because they hate needles, a nasal spray could be a better option. Iwasaki said there are also other benefits.

“It may have less side effects than having a shot, so for people who are afraid of the side effect, hopefully this will also alleviate such hesitation,” Dr. Iwasaki explained.