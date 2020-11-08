Your Health: Preventing children from COVID this flu season

Each year between five and twenty percent of the population gets the flu.

It is a respiratory illness that infects the nose, throat and lungs.

Sound familiar? That’s because it’s symptoms are nearly identical to the Coronavirus with the only known difference being the loss of taste and smell.

Parents are worried about tackling both this Fall and Winter. So what can you do to best protect your children from COVID this flu season?

Coronavirus will be a new battle we face this flu season and while social distancing is in effect, there are still close carriers to stir the confusion, school children.

“That’s all you need to get influenza around your community is kids in school,” said Dr. Kenneth Alexander, MD, PHD Division Chief of Infectious Disease at Nemours Children’s Hospital.

So how can you protect your kids? Doctors say that it’s important now more than ever to get a flu vaccine.

“It’s not only to protect ourselves, it’s to protect the people around us that we care about,” said Dr. Alexander.

It is even more important if you’ve already had the Coronavirus.

“There’s a good chance you may have some lung injury and we don’t want to add influenza lung injury on top of that,” said Dr. Alexander.

The flu vaccine doesn’t prevent COVID-19, so there’s still the need for children to be socially distant.

“It’s co-horting. Keeping children in small groups so that if one child in the group gets infected, it doesn’t infect the whole classroom,” said Dr. Alexander.

Be sure to establish a daily routine with your kids. Give them a spare mask and hand sanitizer for the day.

Instruct kids to only touch the non’cloth parts of their mask and remind them to wash their hands throughout the day as well when they return home.

Keep their shoes at the door and wash their uniforms after one wear.