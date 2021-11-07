Your Health: Preventing heart disease

Every year 600,000 Americans die of heart disease.

It is the leading cause of death for both men and women, but it also is one of the most preventable.

Here is more information that could help lower your chances for heart disease and protect your heart.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and accounts for one out of every four deaths.

“A lot of different things can result in the hearts inability to circulate blood ranging from coronary disease to obesity, to uncontrolled high blood pressure,” said Joshua Larned, MD, Medical Director of Heart Failure Services at Holy Cross Hospital.

Now a new study from the National Institute links hydration and heart health.

The researchers found those who we’re not well hydrated had a higher risk of heart failure 25 years later.

The National Academy of Sports Medicine said that drinking water is not the only way to stay hydrated as 20% of water intake can come from fruits and veggies, and 80% can come from beverages.

The Journal of the American Heart Association reports that eating plant-based foods can benefit your heart at any age.

A survey done by Massachusetts General Hospital showed that cutting 20% of sugar from packaged foods and 40% from beverages can prevent more than two million cardiovascular disease events, 490,000 cardiovascular deaths and 750,000 diabetes cases in the U.S. lowering your chances of heart disease.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists