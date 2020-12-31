Your Health – protecting yourself and others from COVID & the flu

Leonor Gutierrez is being more cautious than ever these days when it comes to her health. And with good reason. She was one of the hundreds of thousands of Americans who tested positive for COVID-19.

“My nine year old cried because he said he didn’t want us to die,” says Gutierrez.

Leonor counts herself as one of the lucky ones since her illness didn’t require a hospital stay. But lingering symptoms have her concerned how her body will respond during the flu season.

“We don’t exactly know how COVID will affect the flu season this year. If there isn’t enough social distancing during the flu season, we could see lots of both types of viruses circulating,” says Supriya Narasimhan, MD, MS, Chief of infectious diseases at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

The biggest concern is that it could be hard to tell the difference between COVID-19 and the flu.

Dr. Narasimhan says, “the common symptoms of COVID are also seen in influenza.”

Doctor Narasimhan says the loss of taste and smell are the only symptoms exclusive to COVID-19.

That’s why it’s more important than ever to prepare early for the flu season, get the flu vaccine, and test for both COVID and flu if symptoms appear.

“It’s best to get the flu shot early before the flu season and flu activity in the community peaks,” says Dr. Narasimhan.

And remember, the same social distancing measures that work for COVID-19 also apply for the flu.

“When I was sick with the coronavirus at home, I wore a mask, my children wore a mask, and my children did not get the coronavirus,” says Gutierrez

Back to work and healthy, Leonor knows it’s better to be safe than sorry.