Your Health: Quick relief treatment for allergies

More than 50 million Americans suffer from various types of allergies and people spend more than 18 billion dollars each year for treatment.

Here are the details on a treatment that is providing patients with quick relief. It’s Your Health tonight.

With Spring in full swing, some people may feel that their allergies are in full swing as well.

“Just being outdoors. I got a lot of itchy eyes, sneezing, congestion, nasal drainage,” said Jennifer Basyooni, Patient.

Over the counter medications can help.

“I’m on Claritin or Zyrtec you know. I take that daily,” said Basyooni.

But long term use can have some serious consequences.

“You can end up having things like drugged driving. It can affect learning abilities in children and even long term antihistamine use has been connected with risk factors for dementia,” said Dr. Suresh Raja, MD, Otolaryngologist & Sinus Surgeon at Aspire Allergy & Sinus.

Now, a first of it’s kind treatment is getting rid of allergies in a matter of two months unlike allergy drops which slowly introduces allergens through the skin or mouth.

Over several months or even years the expedited allergy control therapy or exact immunoplasty gives patients the three injections over a span of 60 days.

“We inject what you’re allergic to directly into your lymph nodes to allow your immune system to be reprogramed and build up blocking antibodies,” said Dr. Raja.

In a trial for exact immunoplasty, the long term success rate was 87%.

“What they get out of it has been really quite life changing for many, many patients,” said Dr. Raja.