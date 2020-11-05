Your Health: Returning to work during the COVID-19 pandemic

When the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic in March, many Americans sheltered in place while working remotely whenever possible.

Since then some have returned to the office, but many have not and as COVID-19 cases continue to climb, there is growing stress surrounding a return to the workplace.

Here is more on easing the transition back to work.

Some of us may welcome a return to an in-person workspace after months of being at home, but what you left months ago is most likely not the routine you’ll be returning to.

“Now they’ve got to re-shift again and it’s not going back to the normal workplace. It’s going back to a modified workplace,” said Dr. Luan Phan, MD, Psychiatrist at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Dr. Phan is an expert in behavioral health. Dr. Phan said that uncertainty over a long period of time creates unhealthy levels of stress.

To alleviate anxiety, employees should create a return to work plan that outlines safety precautions. Those plans may include daily temperature checks, keeping work spaces more than six-feet apart, providing face coverings and meeting one on one instead of in groups.

Dr. Phan also said that they physical ways we used to show co-workers support are no longer appropriate.

“We shake hands, we give hugs, we give high fives, and ultimately with a face mask on we can’t express our emotions in a way that we typically would,” said Dr. Phan.

Dr. Phan said that workers will need to verbalize support for each other instead as we reconnect in a new workplace environment.