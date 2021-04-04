Your Health- Robot technology helping stroke patients on their feet again

Almost 800,000 people suffer a stroke each year. More than 250,000 people are living with a spinal cord injury.

Almost as many people will be diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury in 2021.

Now, a new type of robot is helping people get up on their feet and walking again.

28-year-old Joshua Naea was a powerhouse on the dancefloor and he kept dancing until a stroke swept him off his feet.

“My left side pretty much felt like it was sinking into the floor and then I realized I couldn’t move it at all,” said Joshua Naea, Patient.

Fast forward six weeks and Josh is walking. This is what got Josh moving, the longest zero-G gait and balance system in the country.

Therapists use this track to help patients who have suffered everything from spinal cord injuries to bone fractures regain mobility and learn to walk again.

“It’s a robot that stays above you and then has a tethered line that goes down a harness,” said

Patients can relearn how to stand, move, walk and climb stairs. All without the fear of falling.

“It allows safety for the therapist and the patient,” said

“They put like seven straps on me. I feel pretty safe, and then they got me walking and it was awesome,” said Naea.

Therapists believe Z-Track helps people recover faster and gets them home several weeks sooner.

“I’ve been working on physical therapy well over 25 years and it’s the best piece of equipment I’ve ever worked with hands down,” said

It also gives Joshua the boost of confidence he needed.

“I was like okay, you know what? I can recover,” said Naea.

And get back to bustin’ some moves.