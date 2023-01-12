The world is dealing with a nursing crisis, and now, two out of three nurses in the United States say they are considering leaving the profession.

One answer may be robots to help nurses in tasks that take their time away from patients.

From retrieving supplies to delivering food and running for meds, Moxi is paving the way for robots in healthcare.

“We can’t just churn out more nurses and the demand is off the charts right now. So, how do you enable them to work smarter and not harder? Moxi is the quickest way to be able to do that,” said Aaron Miri, chief digital and information officer, Baptist Health.

Moxi uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to roam halls and navigate people -equipped with three locked drawers and an automated arm.

“Moxi is gonna be going to the pharmacy and dietary to get food and supplements and medications for our clinical team to give to the patients, so they don’t have to leave the area where they’re working,” said Tammy Daniel, DNP, Baptist Health.

Recent studies show that nurses spend at least an hour a shift tracking down equipment. That’s where Moxi is making the biggest impact in hospitals like Baptist Health.

“When we walked just yesterday on the path that Moxi will go from the pharmacy, it took about 15 minutes. When you multiply that by multiple times a day and then multiple times a week…,” said Daniel.

“That’s more time spent with the patient, more time doing what we need to do for not only the patient but our family members as well,” said Lionel Quinn, RN, Baptist Health.

Right now, Moxi is in 100 hospitals throughout the country, but there is concern robots may replace humans. A survey of nurses who worked with delivery robots found that roughly half worry that robots represent a threat to their jobs.

“Every organization is looking at how they can best utilize the human staff that they have. Moxi can’t really replace the human touch,” said Gregg Springan, Diligent Robotics.

Right now, robots in healthcare are only utilized for repeat, time-consuming tasks, without patient interaction. Experts believe robots roaming the halls may be one of many solutions to a growing healthcare crisis.

“Put it this way, if Tesla made such an impact in the community by having autonomous cars, why can’t autonomous robots be the same effect for healthcare?” said Aaron Miri.