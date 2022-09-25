Forty-one percent of the US is considered obese and those who are obese are at increased risk for more than 60 chronic diseases.

Now, new research shows weight loss surgery may not only help people lose weight but decrease their risk of diabetes, stroke and cancer.

“All I wanted from the time that I was a little girl, I mean probably as young as five, six, seven-years-old, I just so wanted to be skinny. I have just a lifetime of little horror stories,” said Emily Peterson, struggling with weight loss.

Emily Peterson tried basically every diet available, underwent a failed lap band surgery, and then, last year, had bariatric surgery.

“There’s a whole list of things that bariatric surgery makes better,” said Philip Omotosho, MD, gastrointestinal surgeon at Rush University Medical Center.

Rush gastrointestinal surgeon Philip Omotosho was part of a team to study almost 29,000 morbidly obese patients. They found that gastric bypass surgery significantly reduced the risk of all cancers, including uterine, colorectal and lung — some by more than 50 percent.

“The insulin resistance improves after bariatric surgery, and we know that insulin resistance and growth factors have been actually implicated in some of these cancer pathways,” said Dr. Omotosho.

Another study by Dr. Omotosho found bariatric surgery lowered the risk of ischemic stroke, and 52 percent of the gastric bypass patients had complete remission of their type two diabetes. None of the patients who did not have surgery saw a remission of their diabetes.

Before bypass, Peterson was told she was prediabetic. One year later, she changed that trajectory and lost 105 pounds.

“I’m smaller now than I was in junior high school. So, this is all completely uncharted territory. I’ve never been this size in my life, let alone as an adult,” said Peterson.