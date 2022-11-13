According to the American Sleep Association, up to 70 million adults in the U.S. have a sleep disorder.

In the past, scientists thought that you could make up for lost sleep, but new research is showing you may not be able to pay off your sleep debt. You probably know sleep is important for overall health but more than one in three Americans doesn’t get enough sleep on a regular basis!

“I don’t get enough sleep at night.”

“Probably like five, if I’m being honest, maybe six.”

“I wake up, I’m tired. You know, I can feel it when I don’t get enough.”

If you think you can make up for missed sleep by sleeping in on the weekends, think again! A new review published in the journal “Trends in Neurosciences” found sleep deprivation in mice led to cell death in the brain after just a few days.

It also caused inflammation in the prefrontal cortex and increased levels of proteins linked to diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

“Sleep is the VIP service everybody needs. Regardless of age, sleep is so important to our system. It affects basically every area of our life,” said Leandre Schoeman, certified sleep consultant.

If you’re struggling to squeeze in enough sleep:

Try to set a schedule

Go to bed and wake up at the same time each day

Make sure your bedroom is dark and cool and quiet

Don’t take naps after 3 p.m. or naps longer than 20 minutes

Avoid caffeine and alcohol throughout the day

If you can’t fall asleep after 20 minutes, get up and do something calming like reading

If you’re really struggling, talk to your doctor about medication options.