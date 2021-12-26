Your Health: Sleep issues due to hormones

According to the CDC, more than one in three Americans don’t get enough sleep on a regular basis.

There are lots of reasons for sleeping problems, but your hormones might be at the top of the list.

A night of bad sleep can leave you tired, moody, and unfocused the next day.

“There’s no reason that anyone should have to be miserable and sleep deprived,” said Katie Kovaleski, Founder of Anytime Sleep Consulting.

If you’re a woman who doesn’t sleep well, research from Yale shows that your hormones may be the culprit.

Your body has 50 hormones that help start or stop certain body functions.

The two major female hormones, estrogen and progesterone, may impact sleep at different times in a woman’s life.

For instance, right before menstruation, progesterone levels dip dramatically.

During pregnancy and menopause, both estrogen and progesterone levels fluctuate up and down.

Experts say to try exercise to offset sleeping difficulties. Also try to avoid nicotine and caffeine.

“According to the National Sleep Foundation, about two out of three women in or around menopause are going to have sleep issues,” said Mache Seibel, MDOBGYN, Member of Faculty at Harvard Medical School.

If you’re going through menopause, soy-rich foods which contain a chemical that mimics the effect of estrogen can help.

These include tofu, miso, soy milk, and edamame.

You may also want to ask your doctor about birth control or hormone replacement therapy.

Some studies have found women who take these therapies report sleep improvements.