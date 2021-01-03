Your Health- Smoking while pregnant and the lasting effects for generations

Nearly nine percent of pregnant women still smoke during their pregnancy.

Now scientists are finding the effects of this unhealthy habit may be worse and more long term than they ever thought.

Everyone has heard that smoking is bad for your health, but lighting up while pregnant might be more harmful than previously thought.

In a new study, researchers found that even a small amount of cigarettes during pregnancy can be serious.

“We found that just smoking a single cigarette a day during pregnancy doubles your risk of sudden unexpected infant death.” said Dr. Tatiana Anderson, PHD, Neuroscientist at Seattle Children’s Research Institute.

An experiment in animals found smoking during pregnancy may even affect future generations.

Scientists discovered that second hand smoke not only damaged the lung development of fetuses, but also second-generation animals that had never been exposed to smoke.

Other research has linked smoking during pregnancy to birth defects such as asthma, bronchitis, ear infections and pneumonia.

“It becomes more real to me that this is something that’s unacceptable and it’s something that we need to change,” said John Kahan,

A change your children, and maybe even your grandchildren might thank you for one day.