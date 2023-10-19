Do you have red, irritated and watery eyes?

“I was probably lubricating up to, maybe, 10 times a day,” said Bill Casey, who suffers from dry eyes.

It could be dry eye – a condition that happens when you don’t produce enough tears or you produce poor-quality tears.

It can happen due to chronic computer use, contact lenses, hormonal changes, certain medications or other illnesses.

“Any patient with any kind of systemic inflammatory disease, whether it’s rosacea, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, they’re more prone to having an inflammation of their tear film,” said Dr. Rolando Toyos, MD, Founder & CEO of Toyos Clinic.

But you can help ease dry eyes. Here are some steps to try:

First, try over-the-counter artificial tear drops.

Next, take screen breaks. Try the 20-20-20 rule. For every 20 minutes of screen time, look away at something at least 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

A gentle eye massage can also help. Try a warm compress. It may help stimulate glands to produce more tears.

Add fish oil to your diet. And make sure you’re drinking enough water! A tear is made of 98 percent water and two percent oils, salt, and proteins.