Your Health — Spreading COVID-19 at school

This year, there is more to worry about than your kids getting good grades.

“Let’s be honest: children are ideally designed to spread infection,” said Dr. Kenneth Alexander, the Chief of Infectious Diseases at Nemours Children’s Hospital.

A poll conducted by the American Federation of Teachers and several education groups shows 73 percent of parents are comfortable with their kids returning to the classroom, but a majority are still worried that their child will be infected with COVID-19 at school.

“What we don’t want to do is destroy what’s important in early childhood,” Dr. Alexander said. “It’s just a risk we’re going to take… We just have to be brave and hope for the best.”

Remind your kids about the everyday precautions they need to take to prevent getting sick.

Dr. Alexander’s suggestions?

“Wear your mask, do your social distancing, wash your hands.”

Allow the kids to express concerns or anxiety they may have about returning to school during the pandemic. Checkups with your family doctor are more important than ever. Having a primary care doctor who knows your child’s health baseline is crucial for when they aren’t feeling well.

