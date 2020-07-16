Your Health – Staying Safe While Exercising

On the treadmill, the weight bench or in a class, a lot of people have missed hitting the gym during the pandemic.

“I was excited! I was like, let me in! I’m ready! I was ready to go,” said Jen Evans.

But what should you watch for when you take your workout from the street to the gym?

“I didn’t really know how they were going to change up what they’re doing to make sure it’s cleaner,” said Ryan Sheils.

For starters, make sure you give yourself plenty of space and machines have been moved apart.

“I would argue even more than six feet, maybe ten feet or so, because the big problem is, when you’re breathing hard and panting at the gym, you’re actually spreading more of the virus than if you’re siting and not exerting yourself,” said Immunologist from the Allergy and Asthma Network Dr. Purvi Parikh.

With that in mind, Dr. Parikh said masks are a must.

If you don’t like covering your mouth and nose during cardiovascular exercise, ask if your gym can move some fitness classes outdoors.

Make sure machines have disinfectant nearby or bring your own wipes. Finally, avoid the locker room and shower at home.

“Many healthcare workers, including myself, do this. That when we go either to the office or hospital as soon as we come home we leave the shoes outside and whatever is on our body immediately goes into the wash,” he added.

Those are just some ways to return to the gym, without bringing someone else’s germs home with you.