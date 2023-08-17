Seven million people have been diagnosed with scoliosis.

There are two types of adult scoliosis – one starts as a teen and progresses into adulthood, the other develops later in life and is related to osteoarthritis and spinal degeneration.

Doctors are helping to straighten things out, so older adults can live their golden years pain free.

Cynthia Friedland surrounds herself with color.

But Cynthia’s days turned grey when the pain of scoliosis forced her to quit her job as an i-c-u nurse.

“I couldn’t function. I couldn’t sit, I couldn’t stand, I couldn’t lie down,” said Cynthia Friedland.

70 percent of adults over the age of 60 have a curved spine. 20 percent have curves greater than 20 degrees.

“As one ages, then the joints in the discs then become incompetent, which can then cause scoliosis,” said Shay Bess, MD, spine surgeon at the Denver International Spine Center.

Cynthia’s spine was pitched to the side and forward 40 percent. She had tried many procedures and medications. Fusion was a last resort.

“I think at some point, people run out of gas and they’re miserable,” Dr. Bess said.

“They cut me open from chest to groin and then in the back, from the back all the way down,” Friedland said.

During an 11 hour spinal deformity surgery, surgeon Shay Bess fused five segments of Cynthia’s spine together, bringing it back into alignment. Doctor Bess said there is no age limit and has corrected spines like Cynthia’s for people well into their 80’s.

It worked for Cynthia, and now she is doing things she never thought she would ever get the chance to do.

“I would never have thought about playing the piano before, but now, I can sit at a piano bench and play the piano,” she went on to say.

And she is now living life 100 percent pain-free.