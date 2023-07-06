The CDC recommends adults should get seven to nine hours of sleep daily. Now, new research from the American College of Cardiology tells you why.

America has a growing sleep problem!

“By 2018, a third of Americans slept less and I guess now, half of the people don’t sleep enough,” said Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, Ph.D., professor of public health at New Mexico State University.

The American College of Cardiology says poor sleep habits can shorten your life by as much as five years.

Researchers found those with healthy sleep habits were 21% less likely to die from heart disease, 19% less likely to die from cancer, and 30% less likely to die for any reason.

So how can you sleep more to live longer? First, get enough sleep.

“We have a prescription for seven hours.” Dr. Khubchandani added.

Not getting enough sleep not only increases your risk for health conditions like heart disease and diabetes, but it can also put you at a greater risk of being in a car crash by 33%.

Experts also found taking prescribed sleep medications increased your risk for cancer by 35%. And a Canadian study says instead of sleeping pills, try cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) to fall asleep nine to 30 minutes sooner.

“Ensure that you’re getting a good quality sleep and are at lower risk for health problems,” Dr. Khubchandani said.