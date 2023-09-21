Recovering from a stroke or traumatic brain injury can be a tough, long road — sometimes lasting for decades. However, a nonprofit in Seattle is now offering something surprising.

Gus Koerber loves to dance.

“I’m 30 and had my traumatic brain injury (TBI) when I was 19 years old,” said Gus Koerber.

Koerber and a group of TBI, stroke and mobility-impaired friends are using a new dance-based walking program. The founder, Gabriela Condrea, calls the class “Tango Stride.”

“Our goal is to help people with their balance, strength, stamina and coordination in their walking,” said Condrea.

Condrea, a trained dancer, came up with the idea years ago.

“I actually saw somebody who had suffered a traumatic brain injury and was really heavily leaning on a cane. It was kind of a seed of an idea,” She added.

The results have been a revelation so far.

“One student, who had come in a wheelchair, he hadn’t walked in on his own in 20 years,” Condrea went on to say.

Barbara Winters previously suffered from a stroke and has also seen progress.

“It’s been so helpful with coordination. And just that being able to get up out of the wheelchair and learn to take steps,” said Winters.

“It’s really about getting the student to do as much as they can on their own and then giving them some resistance,” Condreas said.

“Gabriella’s way of thinking about tango is perfect for people who have had a stroke or other problems walking or moving. You’re creating joy, connection and communication. All those things that the brain needs to be alive and to heal and to learn,” said Sarah Devine, neurology nurse practitioner at Harborview Medical Center.

“It’s nice to feel good. I really enjoy dancing,” said Gus Koerber.