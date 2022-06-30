For years, experts have warned about the dangers of smoking. Scientists know much less about vaping.

Now, researchers at the The Ohio State University College of Medicine are testing the impacts of the vaping by using teenage mice.

“We study mice that are three weeks old, so equivalent to 12 to 15 years old,” said Dr. Loren Wold, PHD, The Ohio State University.

The researchers expose the mice to an E-Cigarette mixture that includes nicotine in a lab enclosure that automatically releases a puff of vape once a minute.

“So we do this for several hours per day, five days per week, and we expose the whole animal,” said Dr. Wold.

The mice were exposed for two to three months, which is the equivalent of about 15 years in humans.

“When we exposed adolescent males, we had significant cardiovascular effects,” said Dr. Wold.

Researchers said that the heart function was not impacted at all in the female mice.

One theory is that the female mice had much higher levels of an enzyme called CYP 2A5.

“The theory is that this enzyme being much higher was able to break the nicotine down much faster,” said Dr. Wold.

A similar enzyme is also present in women. Next, scientists want to learn if that offers women protection from vape-related heart problems.