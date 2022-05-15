According to the Mayo Clinic, adults should get at least seven hours of sleep per night.

In the short-term, lack of sleep may cause emotional distress, slower response times, and increased stress levels.

Now long-term effects may include some irreversible health problems.

According to the CDC, the United States is becoming a sleep deprived nation.

“In 2008, some 25% of Americans slept less than seven hours which is required. By 2018, those numbers have become a third of Americans are sleeping lesser than they should,” said Jagdish Khubchandi, PHD Professor of Public Health, New Mexico State University.

The negative effects from that shortage of sleep are long.

“Anxiety, your reflexes become poor. Your judgement becomes poor, anger management becomes an issue, and in the long run you continue to gain weight. You have a risk of heart disease, cancers and stroke,” said Dr. Khubchandi.

New recent studies show that lack of sleep can increase your risk for dementia too.

Researchers at Harvard found that people who sleep fewer than five hours per night were twice as likely to die compared to those who slept six to eight hours per night.

In another study in Europe, researchers found sleeping six hours or less at age 50,60 and 70 was associated with a 30% increase in dementia risk compared to sleeping seven hours. So how can you get some quality sleep?

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Maintaining a schedule, keeping technology away in the bedroom, not drinking coffee and alcohol before you sleep. Those are three basic things that you can do to ensure that you’re getting a good quality sleep and are at a lower risk for health problems,” said Dr. Khubchandi.