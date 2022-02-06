Your Health: The myths concerning heart disease

February is not only about flowers and chocolate, but it is also American Heart Month.

Here are the heart health myths you should know to protect your heart this Valentine’s Day.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death globally. In the U.S. someone dies from heart disease every 36 seconds.

“A lot of people suffer from heart failure. Over five million Americans in any given year will be diagnosed with heart failure,” said Dr. Joshua Larned, MD, Medical Director of Heart Failure Services at Holy Cross Hospital.

There is a lot of misinformation about heart disease. One of the biggest is that it only affects older people.

Up to 10% of heart attacks happen in people under the age of 45.

The second myth is that heart disease only affects men. Heart disease s the leading cause of death for men and women.

In fact, about five percent of women are likely to be misdiagnosed when they go to the hospital with a heart attack compared to three percent of men.

The final myth is that heart disease is colorblind. Heart disease does however take a heavier toll on minority groups.

“They were actually dying more than the white patients with cardiomyopathy,” said Dr. Shazli Khan, MD, Internal Medicine, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Black people were three times as likely to die of heart disease than the overall population. More than 33% of American Indian people and Alaska Native people die from heart disease under the age of 65 compared to just 17% of the overall US population.