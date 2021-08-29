Your Health- Tips on aging gracefully

What are the secrets to aging successfully?

A new study shows that it might not be one, but several habits that can slow down the process.

Every second of every day you’re getting older, and so is your body.

“So unfortunately the science says that most of your psychological functions, the things that your body does, start to decline around age 30 or so,” said Tom LaRocca, PHD, Assistant Professor at Colorado State University.

But recent research offers good news to those who want to turn back the clock. In a clinical trial researchers found men who made specific diet and lifestyle changes were able to decrease their biological age by 3.23 years in just eight weeks.

So what did they do? First they consumed a mostly plant based diet with foods high in nutrients like folate, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, and curcumin.

They also took a daily probiotic and phytonutrient and they restricted their carbs and used mild intermittent fasting techniques. The group also exercised at least 30 minutes a day five days a week.

“Staying active by far is the most important thing I think,” said Dr. LaRocca.

The test group also performed relaxation breathing exercises twice a day and got at least seven hours of sleep each night. Simple habits that together made a big impact.

