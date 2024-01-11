Did you know that the average U.S. adult will spend the equivalent of 44 years of their life staring at screens?

While blue light is essential for regulating our circadian rhythm, its overexposure can lead to a multitude of issues.

“There’s some blue light that’s high energy visible light, but it’s harmful and that’s what causes the digital eye strain – that’s what can lead to macular degeneration,” said Dr. Alan Mendelsohn, MD, ophthalmologist.

The consequences of blue light don’t stop at eye strain. Studies indicate that being exposed to blue light before bedtime can disrupt our sleep patterns, leading to a reduction in melatonin production.

This disruption of our circadian rhythm has been linked to the onset of sleep disorders, type two diabetes, cardiovascular issues, and even an increased risk of cancer.

“It’s very frequent to start getting headaches. We just start feeling kind of crummy, vision is blurring up,” he added.

Dr. Mendelsohn offers a practical tip to protect your eyes.

“So, the first thing anyone can do right now starting today, you should be holding devices further away — distance is crucial,” he went on to say.

Dr. Mendelsohn also shed light on how specialized lenses can offer a shield against prolonged screen exposure.

“With the yellow chromophore pigment embedded within the lens, somebody can be on their desktop, laptop or iPad all day long. They’re safe, they’re protected,” he said.