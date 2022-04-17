About one in ever 50 kids will develop obstructive sleep apnea, a condition that causes brief periods of stopped breathing during sleep.

Here is more on what causes this sleep issue in kids on Your Health.

Sleep is essential for helping kids recharge. Children with sleep apnea don’t get the rest they need.

The disorder can cause pauses in breathing that affect sleep quality and lead to daytime sleepiness, behavior issues, and more.

“If you look at the bottom third of a classroom in performance, over half those kids will have undiagnosed sleep apnea,” said Dr. Floyd Livingston, MD, Pediatric Pulmonologist at Nemours Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Floyd Livingston said that many kids with sleep apnea will be misdiagnosed as being hyperactive.

According to the American Sleep Apnea Association, as many as 25% of kids diagnosed with ADHD may actually have sleep apnea.

While most cases of sleep apnea in adults are caused by obesity, enlarged tonsils and adenoids are usually to blame in children. The condition most often affects kids between the ages of two and eight.

“That’s when kids are growing the fastest. So they’re increasing in height, but their width is not increasing as quickly. So their airway resistance goes up during that time,” said Dr. Livingston.

Some common symptoms to watch out for include snoring, gasping for breath, night sweats, bedwetting, sleep walking, and choking during sleep.

The good news is surgery can remove enlarged tonsils and adenoids. This surgery can help kids find relief.

Other treatments include anti-inflammatory or antihistamine medicines, orthodontic devices, or a C-PAP machine.

The important thing is to get this treated so your child can rest easy.