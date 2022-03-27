More than 650,000 people in the United States die from heart disease. That is one out of every four deaths.

Now researchers are looking to the gut and an FDA approved drug to treat inflammatory bowel disease to aid in the prevention of heart disease.

Lots of junk food and lots of sugar, these are staples in the standard American diet.

In fact 63% of calories consumed by Americans come from refined and processed foods, while 25% come from animal-based foods, and only 12% come from plant-based foods.

“That diet is changing how the microbes that live in your gut work. They’re using components of that diet and then producing some products that induce inflammation in your heart, in your arteries, and cause cardiovascular disease,” said Marianna Byndloss, DVM, PHD, Assistant Professor of Pathology, Microbology, and Immunology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

That’s why researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center are looking at a drug used to treat inflammatory bowel disease to fix he microbes, or bacteria in the gut.

“A drug called five-amino salicylic acid, or 5-ASA, which is a drug that restores the health of the intestines and prevent the microbes from producing these bad metabolites,” said Dr. Byndloss.

In animal studies, the drug increased the levels of good bacteria and decreased the bad bacteria in the gut.