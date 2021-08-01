Your Health- Treatment for sacroiliac joint pain

There are seven million people who have severe sacroiliac joint pain in America.

The SI joints link your pelvis to your lower spine. Many cases are misdiagnosed since SI pain can mimic other conditions like a herinated disc or hip problem.

Here is more on a new treatment that is relieving the pain.

These small steps for Anthony Mitchell are a giant leap in the right direction.

“So many years of dealing with the pain and putting you in a state of depression where you just want to end your life,” said Anthony Mitchell,

For 16 years, Anthony had so much pain he could barely bend down and tie his shoes, but after many misdiagnoses, Dr. Thomas Freeman honed in on this, the SI Joint.

“Unfortunately it’s been misdiagnosed in so many people for so long. My average patient had sacroiliac joint pain from anywhere from two years to 35 years,” said Dr. Thomas Freeman, MD, USF Health Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Freeman had a solution for Anthony, a new procedure called neurovascular anticipating distraction interference arthrodesis, or NADIA.

Dr. Freeman inserted this device into the SI joint which encourages bone to fuse to it while lessening the pain.

During the procedure, surgeons approach the joint from the posterior or behind instead of the side which Dr. Freeman said means less risk.

“It seems to be very reliable in our first few patients where we’ve done it,” said Dr. Freeman.

Now Dr. Freeman is hoping he can help more patients like Anthony put a stop to SI joint pain without being stuck with it.

“I tell anyone that’s dealing with what I’m dealing with there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Mitchell.

And hopefully pain free days ahead.

