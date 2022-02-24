About 16 million adults are living with dry eye disease in the United States. It’s a condition that occurs when your tears are unable to produce adequate lubrication for your eyes, causing them to become dry and feel an itchy or burning sensation.

Over-the-counter drops can provide temporary relief, but a treatment originally used to treat the skin condition Rosacea is giving patients long-lasting relief.

Whether it’s acting, guitar playing, or flying, Phyllis Spielman is always up for a new challenge. However, dry eye was not a challenge she was expecting.

“The worst thing you can have is to have itchy and burning because it is a distraction. You could cause an accident.” said Phyllis Spielman.

When over-the-counter drops and compressions didn’t work as Spielman hoped they would, she turned to her doctor for help.

“You give somebody some artificial tears and say, just lubricate your eye and you’ll be fine, but this is an inflammatory disease.” said Dr. Rolando Toyos, Founder & CEO of Toyos Clinic.

It’s the inflammation in the meibomian eye glands that causes insufficient tears to be produced. Dr. Toyos suggested the optilight treatment. It’s a light-based treatment given in four sessions at two to four weeks apart.

Patients can begin to feel relief right away. For Spielman, the treatment was a win in her book.

“It was really painless. It was quick. There wasn’t any downtime. You wouldn’t even know that I had the treatment.” Spielman said.