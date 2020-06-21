Your Health- Treatments for dementia

Nearly 50 million people worldwide suffer from dementia which affects their memory, language and family relationships.

Now a blood marker called Soluble C-D14 is being studied as a potential tool in the neurological disease.

Chronic inflammation in the body caused by genetics, disease, or lifestyle is very damaging to cells playing a role in vascular disease and dementia.

“We are increasingly recognizing that infection and inflammation play a role in neurodegeneration and vascular diseases,” said Dr. Sudha Seshadri, M.D. Professor of Neurology at UT Health San Antonio.

As this disease develops, inflammation is activating white blood cells including the blood marker.

“Soluble CD14 is something that comes into the blood. It’s role is to bind with bad things like bacterial toxins or other body generated toxins like amyloid and help remove them,” said Dr. Seshadri.

Scientists say that this discovery of how CD14 clears toxins could be invaluable.

“The higher the markers of soluble CD14 predicted a higher risk of developing dementia of all types.

“There are multiple pathways that might contribute to dementia and this is important as we move forward to develop these better drugs and better therapies that might help people avoid dementia into old age,” said Dr. Matthew Pase, P.H.D. Study Author from Florey Institute in Australia.

In other words, this would give doctors the advantage in spotting dementia and treating it effectively either with medication or more effective activity-oriented intervention.

“I expect over the next five, six years, we’ll be able to provide more tools to people in primary care settings to give targeted advice,” said Dr. Seshardi.