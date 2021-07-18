Your Health- Type two diabetes causing dementia

Type two diabetes, a chronic and progressive disease, affects up to 95% of all diabetics and can cause devastating complications.

“These include things like blindness, kidney damage, amputations, heart attacks and strokes,” said Richard Pratley, MD, Diabetes Program Head Advent Health Translational Research Institute.

Now a study has been published in the journal of the American Medical Association which reveals type two diabetes and the age it’s developed can actually increase your risk of dementia Dr. Pratley, who was not involved in the study, says.

“Often times nowadays, we’re diagnosing type two diabetes at a very early stage,” said Dr. Pratley.

Researchers calculated that for every five years earlier type two diabetes onsets, the risk for dementia grows by 24%.

Researchers also found that a person age 55 to 59 with type two diabetes is more than twice likely to develop dementia than a nondiabetic of the same age.

Taking prevention steps for diabetes could also lower the risk for dementia.

Doctors recommend cutting out sugar and refined carbs, drinking lots of water daily, and exercising often.

For habits, experts say to quit smoking if you do, and avoid chronic sedentary behaviors.

