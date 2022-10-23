More than 37.3 million Americans have diabetes.

That’s about 11% of the U.S. population. Keeping blood sugar under control can improve outcomes in these patients, but it’s not always easy to do.

Now, doctors are using artificial intelligence to help. Artificial intelligence is something you commonly see in movies but researchers are now using the technology to help people with Type 2 diabetes get their disease under control.

“Diabetes is the leading cause of blindness. It can also affect kidney function. It can affect nerves, and it can increase the risk for lower limb amputation,” said Mary Vouyiouklis Kellis, MD, endocrinologist at Cleveland Clinic.

One of the biggest problems patients face is getting their blood sugar levels under control.

“Over time, when blood sugar rises, it can lead to a lot of different complications,” Dr. Vouyiouklis Kellis added.

In a new study, researchers looked at a technology that uses artificial intelligence and the internet to gather data about a patient’s nutrition, physical activity, breathing, and sleep. Thousands of data points are collected via sensors.

The info is delivered to doctors and patients to guide treatment decisions. Results showed nearly 84% of patients who used the tool achieved remission, which means they had normal blood sugar levels for at least three months without being on meds.

Scientists said this is the highest reported rate of remission of Type 2 diabetes to date.