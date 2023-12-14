Not only can drinking kill but drinking too much can cause a form of permanent brain damage called Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome (WKS) or wet brain.

“Wet brain or WKS would not typically manifest until we saw someone drinking perhaps, at least, six or seven drinks a day on average,” said Joseph Schacht, Ph.D., a psychologist at the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

University of Colorado psychologist Joseph Schacht said there are two parts to WKS. First, encephalopathy — it causes people to seem drunk even when they’re sober.

“Wernicke Syndrome is characterized in particular by motor difficulties — difficulty walking, falling over or losing one’s balance, as well as some mental confusion,” Dr. Schacht added.

The second stage is psychosis– causing hallucinations and delusions.

“They can also be confused for symptoms of other dementias,” Dr. Schacht went on to say.

These symptoms are caused by a lack of Vitamin B1.

“The symptoms of Wernicke Syndrome can be identified and treated. That can be very simple with simply thiamine or Vitamin B1 supplementation. But if that is not treated, it will progress to of course psychosis, which is not treatable,” said Dr. Schacht.

The damage can be reversed if caught early. But the only way to prevent it is to minimize or quit drinking.