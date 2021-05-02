Your Health- Ways to combat health anxiety disorder

Health anxiety is a condition that used to be known as hypochondria. This is an obsessive and irrational fear about having a serious medical condition.

For many people, the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened their worries.

Here are ways to help combat this unwelcomed disorder. It’s your health tonight.

The Coronavirus headlines can make anyone uneasy. But if you have anxiety, the grim statistics can send your worries into overdrive.

With health anxiety, healthy patients fret, panic, and obsess over medical concerns.

“Despite your efforts at self-talk and whatever else you do, you can’t get rid of it,” said Dr. Harry A Croft, MD, Psychiatrist.

If your symptoms interfere with your ability to think, perform every day activities, or even sleep, it is a good idea to seek medical help. Medications and therapy can help.

“Far and away the best treatment for anxiety disorders are therapies like cognitive behavioral therapy or desensitization therapy,” said Dr. Croft.

Some other tips include steering clear of sensationalized media coverage. Instead get your information directly from the sources including the CDC or the World Health Organization.

Avoid Googling your symptoms to self diagnose. Try meditation, yoga exercise, or other healthy distractions to redirect your energy.

Also avoid caffeine, alcohol, and nicotine which can trigger episodes. Go easy on yourself.

Battling anxiety is challenging especially during a pandemic.