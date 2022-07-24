Americans are always searching for ways to lose weight and get healthy, but what if the key to success isn’t challenging your body, but relaxing your mind.

Here is more on how to exercise your inner fitness.

Running, biking, and lifting are all great ways to stay in shape. Research shows that inner fitness also may be an important part of good health.

It involves focusing energy on your emotional well-being rather than performing a physical exercise or following a diet.

Simply monitoring how you talk to yourself is one way to improve your inner fitness.

“Negative self-talk is a problem every day, and on a daily basis because it shapes our identity. It becomes who we are,” said David Baker, PHD, LLC/Psychotherapist.

If you struggle with negative self-talk, try replacing negative thoughts with reasonable ones, but first identify the harmful voice that is speaking to you.

“We don’t just want to replace it, we want to ask ‘why are you here?'” said Dr. Baker.

Mindfulness meditation is another way to improve your inner fitness.

Studies show that this can lower blood pressure, improve sleep, reduce chronic pain, and lower the risk of anxiety.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Mindful eating, which involves tracking your feelings and habits around food, can help you lose weight and keep it off.

You can also try yoga which uses movement, breathing and mediation. Yoga has been shown to reduce stress, improve flexibility, boost immunity, and lessen anxiety.