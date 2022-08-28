Approximately 1.8 million people will be told that they have cancer this year.

The first line of defense usually involves chemotherapy, and the number of people who will need chemotherapy is expected to double in 20 years.

It’s a harsh drug that ravages the body while killing cancer cells.

Now a new study supports a delivery system used in the 90’s to target some of the hardest to treat cancers without impacting the rest of the body.

Stephen Lynch was thrown a curve ball a few years ago when a colonoscopy revealed he had cancer.

“And kind of a fear shoots through you known. You go from oh I’m healthy to no problem to I have a mass,” said Stephen Lynch, Cancer Patient.

Then his thoughts went to his kids.

“I want to see them grow up, and the idea that you might have some disease that robs you of being able to see that is really sad,” said Lynch.

Chemo and surgery held its bay for a year. Then two lesions showed up in his liver. It had advanced to stage four.

His care team at Northwestern Memorial Hospital recommended the only FDA approved HAI Pump that delivers chemo directly to the liver.

“It’s the size of a hockey puck, and we actually install it in the abdominal wall,” said Ryan Merkow, MD, Surgical Oncologist at Lurie Cancer Center at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

A catheter attaches the pump, delivering chemo into a main artery feeding into the liver.

“It’s unique in that we can deliver very high doses of chemotherapy into the liver at concentrations of three to 400 times what the liver would normally seek compared to systemic chemotherapy,” said Dr. Merkow.

The chemo does not exit the liver and doesn’t affect the rest of the body.

With standard chemo, Lynch had a 50% chance of no recurrence. With the new pump, his chances increased to 80%.

A recent scan showed no evidence of cancer allowing Lynch to stop worrying about cancer and focus on his family.

“I know I’ve got today. I know everything’s good right now. So let’s live it up and enjoy, enjoy that,” said Lynch.