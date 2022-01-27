Your Health: What you need to know about Tik Tok Tics

Twitching, verbal outbursts, involuntary repetitive movements and sounds, these are the symptoms of Tourette Syndrome, a neurological disorder that tends to affect boys more often than girls.

However, doctors are now seeing more teen girls with tics and they have some advice about what parents can do.

“Eye blinking, maybe a sniffling or a throat cleaning,” said Dr. David Isaacs, Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

These are some of the tics associated with Tourette Syndrome, a neurological condition that is three times more common in boys than in girls.

However, medical experts have been seeing a rise in functional tic disorders in teen girls and they’re linking the increase to the popular media site, Tik Tok.

Doctors at UCLA typically see one to two cases linked to social media a year. That number has swelled to 10-15 per month. Johns Hopkins University’s Tourette’s Center numbers have also gone up from 2 to 3% of pediatric patients a year ago, to 10-20%. However, they say Tik Tok may not be the sole cause.

“Many have comorbid diagnoses and thinks like PTSD or other kinds of, perhaps, remote trauma,” Dr. Isaacs said.

According to the CDC, five in six kids with chronic tics have another mental, behavioral, or developmental disorder. Experts say parents can seek out a specialist as well as encourage kids to do physical activities, such as sports or yoga that involve their mind and body working together.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Also, have your kids stay away from Tik Tok for several weeks. Early intervention can reduce or even eliminate the symptoms.